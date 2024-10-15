Chris Wallace: Trump Is ‘Sticking to the Basement’ like Biden in 2020

On Tuesday, CNN host Chris Wallace said on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump is “sticking to the basement” like then-presidential candidate Joe Biden did in 2020.

Co-host Sara Haines asked, “Your dad, the late, great Mike Wallace, was an incredible investigative journalist and one of the original correspondents on 60 Minutes. What did you think of the former president refusing to do a 60 Minutes interview, which has been a tradition for more than half a century?”

Wallace said, “You know, I don’t have a firm answer in terms of but I have a gut feeling. And my gut feeling is that debate on some level scared Donald Trump and he realized that, one, giving a platform to Kamala Harris is a bad idea, which is why he’s not going to do another debate which would attract 50, 60, 70 million people. And if he were to appear on 60 Minutes alongside her, people were going to one, compare them and two, it was going to attract a bigger audience. And I think he feels I’m going to stick into my area. Look, he’s got a huge base that is going to support him despite all of the reasons that you guys have been talking about today. And I think he thinks, you know, to the degree, in a funny way, I think he’s doing what Joe Biden did in 2020, which is sticking to the basement.”

He added, “I think he’s a little bit scared about being seen and compared to Kamala Harris.”

