Cruz: ‘Biden-Harris White House Is in Panic’ — ‘Hardcore Biden Loyalists Are Angry’

On Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) suggested that the momentum had shifted away from Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

Cruz said he expected the momentum to trend against Harris between now and Election Day.

“What do you see as the state of the race in the country right now and those seven swing states we’re all so focused on?” host Sean Hannity asked.

“Well, listen, I think the Biden-Harris White House is in panic,” Cruz replied. “I think with the story you just reported on is real. I think the hardcore Biden loyalists are angry. They’re angry that their boss was thrown out unceremoniously defenestrated, thrown out the window. And to be clear, I don’t think Joe Biden left voluntarily. I think Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer said get out and if you don’t get out we will exercise the 25th Amendment and force Kamala on you. And I think the Biden loyalists are mad.”

“Now, their only argument was Biden’s going to lose,” he continued. “Well, now, Kamala is losing. Right now, Donald Trump is winning in six of the seven swing states. I think the momentum is with Trump and the Kamala campaign is panicking. Listen, you know it’s bad when ‘Saturday Night Live’ turns on Kamala. That happened this Saturday with a cold open, and I think we’re going to see more and more of that momentum between now and Election Day.”

