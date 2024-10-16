Hillary Clinton: Trump Is ‘Unqualified to Be President,’ He’s ‘Increasingly Unstable and Unhinged’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that former President Donald Trump was “unqualified to be president” because he is “increasingly unstable and unhinged.”

Clinton said, “The vice president has pivoted toward the closing argument. The closing argument has two parts. The closing argument is what kind of country do we want to be? What kind of people are we? Do we want to be divided? Do we want to be set into arguments with each other that we can’t agree on solving our problems? She is qualified to bring our country together and he is not.”

She continued, “He’s increasingly evidencing as he did at that bizarre 39 minutes on the stage bopping to the songs that he plays at Mar-a-Lago, that he is unqualified to be present. He’s qualified by temperament. He’s a qualified by behavior. He’s unqualified by experience. He’s unqualified by the Project 2025 agenda. I think she’s converging those two arguments. Really that is the argument. People have to ask themselves, I may not agree with her, it’s the kind of Liz Cheney argument, I may not agree with her but I agree with her that our democracy is at stake. I want to protect our freedom and rights and the rule of law and everything we hold dear she’s our only choice.”

Clinton added, “He is increasingly unstable and unhinged. We have seen evidence of that but now it’s every day. He’s increasingly threatening and dangerous. You were 100 % right in your opening two point out he has threatened to put the American military in our streets. Not only to deport people he thinks should be deported but the rest of us who don’t agree with them, who have a different view what is the best interest of America. I think it’s a positive argument for her but more importantly for our country, for our democracy and freedom. It’s a reminder how dangerous he is.”

