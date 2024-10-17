Behar: Trump’s Base Is ‘Addicted’ to His Lies

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that supporters of former President Donald Trump are addicted to his lies, adding, “They want to believe it.”

Behar said, “To the lying, though, George Conway, I like George Conway, I wish he would come on here, he says that his base is addicted to the lies, you know. They are addict. And I have a friend who was a drug counselor and he said that nothing trumps an addiction, an addiction trumps everything.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “You have to admit it.”

Behar said, “Even relationships which is why you’re in a relationship with a drug addict or gambler or alcoholic you will never have a chance.”

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “They were not addicted to the lies before Trump. They are addicted to Trump and that means accepting racism, it means accepting lies, it means accepting hostility.”

Behar said, “You know, the big lie was created by you know Goebbels back in the ’30s. The big lie you keep lying and lying and lying. … They want to believe it.”

Hostin said, “They can’t admit to being duped.”

Behar repeated, “They want to believe it.”

