Chuck Todd: Harris Has Broken from Biden Less than Other VPs, She Did ‘Virtue Signal’ on Border

On Wednesday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” NBC News Chief Political Analyst Chuck Todd stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris has broken from President Joe Biden less than other sitting vice presidents and she merely “tried to virtue signal that she was going to be as tough on the border, that she wasn’t going to let this policy go, and she tried to be a little tougher.”

Todd said, “Look, this is hard for many sitting vice presidents. But Al Gore broke harder than she did from Clinton. Hubert Humphrey broke harder from LBJ than she has. Both still ended up losing. But they lost by a nose hair, okay? And I don’t think she’s broken enough yet from Biden.”

He added that Harris’ call for legalizing marijuana is a policy split from Biden, it “isn’t a big deal to the other voters she needs.”

Todd further stated, “[O]n the border, I think she missed an opportunity, two weeks ago. On the one hand, she tried to virtue signal that she was going to be as tough on the border, that she wasn’t going to let this policy go, and she tried to be a little tougher. She worded it wrong. She needs to acknowledge that the Biden administration didn’t get it right. … By the way, you know who she could learn from? Joe Biden. That guy and his staff [throw] Barack Obama under the bus constantly.”

