Fetterman: Harris Saying You Own What Happens in Your Administration Doesn’t Apply to Her on the Border

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) argued that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’ declaration that you have to be “responsible for what happened in your administration” doesn’t apply to her when it comes to the border under the Biden-Harris administration.

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “Earlier in the interview, as she was talking about providing services for transgender people in the sprawling federal prison system, Harris was arguing that Trump had a similar policy. And she said, at one point, ‘You’ve got to [be responsible] for what happened in your administration.’ Does the same apply to her, though, when she’s being questioned about the border over the last three-and-a-half years?”

Fetterman responded, “No. The whole situation, if you want to talk about the border, I’ve been very clear that the border is an issue, and I don’t know why it would be controversial for Democrats to say we need to have a secure border like that. But we also have to acknowledge, also, that Trump has absolutely tanked — he tanked and he called for the Republicans to tank the bipartisan border deal. And I voted for that and the Republicans refused to do that and that was a great bill. And the Republicans…agreed that that was a great deal. And now, Trump said, this is far too valuable in the election and he has weaponized that and how he’s going to talk about that. The border needed to be secure, and I’ve been very clear and agree with that and that that bill was tanked by Trump.”

