Marlow: Harris ‘Can’t Shoot Straight’ and Walz ‘Can’t Even Load His Own Gun’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the Al Smith dinner earlier this week and stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris “really can’t shoot straight right now and her running mate can’t even load his own gun.”

Marlow said, “She really can’t shoot straight right now and her running mate can’t even load his own gun. So, they are really on a cold streak at the moment. It was a great night for President Trump. He’s sensational in these environments, even if you don’t like his politics…and she sends in this video, she reheats this unfunny SNL character that wasn’t funny 25 years ago, and she brings that back to kind of mock Catholics. She’s losing this demographic, a demographic that Joe Biden was able to hold onto. … She was anointed by the San Francisco mafia…and she’s getting exposed right now, even her antics in the Senate, the way she came after Brett Kavanaugh, even liberal papers, you might recall, Laura, said that that was ineffective.”

