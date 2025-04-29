Robert De Niro’s Son Comes Out as Transgender at Age 29

Robert De Niro’s 29-year-old son Airyn (formerly Aaron) has come out as transgender after beginning hormone treatment in 2024.

Born via surrogate with the acclaimed actor’s ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith, Airyn told Them magazine that hormone treatment into becoming a woman began in 2024.

“I think a big part of [my transition] is also the influence Black women have had on me,” said Airyn. “I think stepping into this new identity, while also being more proud of my Blackness, makes me feel closer to them in some way.”

Airyn said that both Robert De Niro and Toukie Smith have been supportive since the transition began.

“Obviously, no parent is perfect, but I am grateful that both my parents agreed to keep me out of the limelight,” said Airyn. “They wanted it very private; they have told me they wanted me to have as much of a normal childhood as possible.”

“I wasn’t brought up having a side part in one of dad’s movies or going to business meetings or attending premieres. My dad was very big on us finding our own sort of path. I would want [success] to happen on my own merit,” Airyn added.

Airyn said that beauty issues and gender roles were a common issue growing up.

“I didn’t even fit that beauty standard, which is thin, white, muscular, or just super fit, masculine. I was always told I was too much of something or not enough of something growing up: Too big, not skinny enough. Not Black enough, not white enough. Too feminine, not masculine enough. It was never just, ‘You’re just right, just the way you are,'” Airyn said.

Airyn hoped that “being visible and being seen” will help others struggling with their identity.

“There’s a difference between being visible and being seen,” said Airyn. “I’ve been visible. I don’t think I’ve been seen yet.”

Robert De Niro is the father of seven children, including Airyn’s twin brother, Julian.

