TRUMP EFFECT: First 100 Days Yields Mass Deportations, Record-Low Border Crossings

On the first day of President Donald Trump’s second administration, he made border security and immigration enforcement top priorities. Now, 100 days later, illegal border crossings fell to historic lows and the Trump administration is executing a whole-of-government approach to rounding up and deporting thousands of criminal aliens. The president declared the border to be a national emergency and designated Mexican cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

The following are some of the significant achievements of the Trump administration’s efforts to deliver on the president’s promises of a secure border and a safer America during his first 100 days in office.

DAY ONE: Trump Signs 10 Executive Orders Impacting Border Security, Immigration

President Donald Trump signed at least ten executive orders on his first day in office, impacting border security, illegal immigration, and crimes by people illegally present in the United States.

Trump Orders 1,500 Active Duty Troops to U.S.-Mexico Border

President Donald Trump followed through with a border security executive order signed on Monday by ordering the deployment of 1,500 active duty servicemembers to the U.S. southern border.

Military to Provide Airlift Support for Trump’s Mass Deportation Program

The Pentagon announced that the Department of Defense will provide military airlift support to support the DHS in deporting detained illegal aliens. The United States Air Force will supply four aircraft to remove up to 5,000 aliens currently being detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Mexican Troops Build Border City Migrant Camp for Trump’s Mass Deportations

Mexican military forces began building a large-scale migrant detention center in the border city of Matamoros, Tamaulipas. The project is in preparation for the expected mass deportations announced by the administration of President Donald J. Trump.

ICE Taps Other Federal Agencies to Assist ‘Apprehension of Illegal Aliens’

The Department of Homeland Security issued a directive on Wednesday, tapping other federal law enforcement agencies to assist in the apprehension of illegal aliens. The move is “essential” to carrying out President Donald Trump’s promise of mass deportations.

WATCH: Marines Land in California in Support of Trump’s Border Mission

A contingent of U.S. Marines landed in the San Diego Sector to assist Border Patrol agents. The Department of Defense ordered the Marine deployment in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order, signed on Monday.

EXCLUSIVE: Trump Returns Law and Order to the Border with ‘Catch and Return’ Policies

According to a source within U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Border Patrol is applying a legal process known as Expedited Removal on a broad scale along the southwest border. The agency is now returning migrants to Mexico soon after apprehension. The source told Breitbart Texas, “’Catch and Release’ is over, it’s ‘Catch and Return now.’”

Colombia’s Petro Backs Down: Sending Personal Plane to Pick Up Migrants After Trump Announced Sanctions

Colombian President Gustavo Petro backed down on his declaration that he would not accept deportation flights from the United States. He now says he will send his presidential plane to personally pick up the deported migrants, a U.S. official with knowledge on the matter told Breitbart News.

Multi-Agency Task Force Carries Out Enforcement Raids in Texas Cities

State and federal law enforcement agencies teamed up on Sunday to carry out targeted immigration enforcement operations in cities across the state. A federal official characterized the actions as in the interest of public safety and national security.

Border Apprehensions Plummet as Trump Effect Sets In

In the Del Rio Border Patrol Sector, once one of the busiest regions for illegal border crossings in Texas, migrant apprehensions have dropped by nearly 40% in the first full week of the Trump presidency. The drop has been noted across the southwest border as enhanced immigration operations promised by the Trump campaign during the election season begin to take shape.

Border Patrol Chief: Migrant Encounters Drop 55% from Prior Week

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Mike Banks reported a 55 percent drop in migrants encountered along the border during the past week. Migrant apprehensions fell from more than 10,000 during the previous week to less than 5,000 during the past seven days.

NGOs Shutter Migrant Shelters as Releases End and Money Dries Up

Non-Government Migrant Shelters (NGOs) are feeling the impact as illegal entries continue to dwindle across the southwest border after President Trump’s swift actions to control the border and carry out mass deportations. Non-profit organizations that received hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government under the Biden Administration began to close their doors.

Migrant Encounters on Southwest Border Drop 96 Percent from Last Year

Migrant apprehensions along the Southwest U.S. Border with Mexico fell by nearly 96 percent last week, compared to the average number of apprehensions in February 2024. According to data from the Texas Department of Public Safety, apprehensions over the previous seven days in the five Texas-based border sectors fell by nearly 89 percent from last year.

Trump Effect: Migrants Abandoning Attempts to Reach, Stay in United States

Recent reports from the United States Border Patrol reveal a new trend among migrants headed to the United States hoping to cross the U.S./Mexico border. The migrants, according to recent reports, have become discouraged by Trump’s mass deportation operations and are choosing to turn back, abandoning their attempt to reach the United States altogether.

Hundreds of Texas National Guardsmen Deputized for Immigration Enforcement

Hundreds of Texas National Guardsmen participated in a swearing-in ceremony to allow them to enforce immigration law in partnership with U.S. Border Patrol agents.

REPORTS: CIA Flying Surveillance Drones over Cartels in Mexico

Multiple news outlets report that the CIA is now stepping up drone flights over Mexico. The currently unarmed flights are said to be searching for fentanyl labs run by Mexican cartels designated by President Donald Trump as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

DHS Secretary Noem to Migrants: ‘We Will Hunt You Down’

In stark contrast to messaging delivered by her predecessor, the Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem issued a stern warning to people contemplating an illegal trip to the United States, “We will hunt you down.” The message, videotaped by Noem on behalf of President Trump, highlighted the efforts underway to secure the border, informing migrants that things have changed.

TRUMP EFFECT: Migrant Border Encounters Drop 38 Percent from Biden’s Last Full Month in Office

The apprehension of migrants illegally crossing the border from Mexico along the U.S. southwest border fell by nearly 38 percent in January as Donald Trump was sworn in as president. President Trump took the oath of office on January 20.

ICE Raids Donut Shop near Texas Border — Arrest Owners for Harboring Aliens

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and agents arrested the owners of a donut shop after finding eight illegal aliens working in the business. The owners of Abby’s Bakery in Los Fresnos, Texas, allegedly admitted to investigators they knew the migrants were unlawfully present in the United States.

TRUMP EFFECT: Single-Day Migrant Apprehension Numbers on Southwest Border Fall Below 200

The apprehension of migrants along the southwest border with Mexico fell to a historically low level on Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Agents encountered 199 migrants on Friday, compared to 4,393 one year earlier.

Trump Effect: Venezuelan Migrants Pay Panamanian Smugglers for Boat Ride Home

A report from the Panamanian government’s national border service, Senafront, indicates migrants are now employing the same boat smugglers who once ferried them from Colombia to Panama to return them home. The Panamanian agency refers to the process as “inverse” migration.

Trump Administration Removing Migrants to Mexico’s Southernmost Border

Mexican migrants illegally present in the United States are being deported to the southernmost border of Mexico, according to U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks. Multi-agency enforcement actions led to the removal of 1,650 Mexican nationals in the past month.

Watch: Cartel Godfather Who Tortured, Murdered DEA Agent Finally Perp-Walked by U.S. After Decades of Mexican Government’s Protection

Forty years after the kidnapping, torture, and brutal murder of DEA Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, one of the men responsible for his death finally did a perp walk as he got out of a plane into the waiting hands of U.S. agents. The criminal spent decades in Mexico under the protection of top government officials.

Trump Sending 3,000 More Troops, Armored Strykers to Southern Border

Under orders from the Trump administration, the Pentagon is deploying 3,000 more troops and armored Stryker vehicles to the U.S. border with Mexico. The orders expand current operations and to “seal the border and protect the territorial integrity of the United States,” officials said.

TRUMP EFFECT: Migrant Encounters at Southern Border Hit Lowest-Ever Mark, Down 94 Percent from Last February

A social media post by the Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, Michael W. Banks, shows February apprehensions to be a record low for the Agency. Banks’s post reveals the startling impact of the Trump presidency on illegal migration to the United States in the 42 days since assuming office.

$25M in Cocaine Seized from Mexican Cartels by Border Patrol in One Week

Border Patrol agents and their law enforcement partners have managed to seize and prevent more than $25 million in cocaine from reaching the interior of the United States during the past seven days. The latest seizure, which occurred on Thursday near San Clemente, California, was nabbed after a Border Patrol K-9 unit sniffed out the illicit substance hidden in trash bags located in the trunk of a vehicle.

Tren de Aragua Suspect Faces Florida Gun Charges — Used Biden’s CBP One App to Enter U.S.

A Venezuelan national and suspected member of the violent Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang is being charged by federal prosecutors with possessing a firearm as an illegal alien. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, the suspect entered the United States in Texas using the Biden administration’s now-disabled CBP-One smartphone asylum application to enter the United States in 2023.

Trump Touts Success on Border During Speech to Congress, All It Took Was a New President

President Donald Trump touted the success of his new administration’s border security and immigration policies during a Tuesday-night speech to a joint session of Congress. The president summed up the dramatic shift in migrant border encounter numbers, saying simply, “All we really needed was a new president.”

VP Vance Heads to Texas Border Day After Trump’s Historic Speech to Congress

Vice President JD Vance and several other administration officials will tour the Texas border city of Eagle Pass on Wednesday. The trip follows Tuesday night’s historic speech to a joint session of Congress, during which President Donald Trump proudly celebrated his administration’s success in reducing migrant encounters at the southern border by 94 percent.

Trump’s Deportation Raids in Texas Lead to 200 New Federal Criminal Cases

The Department of Justice filed nearly 200 new federal criminal cases related to immigration and border security last week, following several weeks of intense deportation raids in and around Houston and other South Texas cities.

Trump Relaunches Biden’s CBP One App as Self-Deportation Tool

The Trump administration relaunched the Biden administration’s smartphone application used by nearly one million migrants to enter the United States as a self-deportation tool dubbed “CBP Home.” The new application will offer several features, including allowing illegal aliens to declare an intent to self-deport and leave the country.

HHS Secretary Kennedy Stops Placement of Migrant Children in Shelters Where Alleged Sex Abuse Occurred

The Department of Health and Human Services (HSS) will stop placing Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) in care and placement shelters operated by Southwest Key Programs Incorporated. The move was announced as a measure by the Trump administration to end sexual abuse and harassment of UACs placed in the facilities during the search for sponsors in the United States.

Border Closed to Lawbreakers, Says DHS Secretary Noem

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem tweeted a warning to migrants thinking about entering the U.S. illegally. “The border is CLOSED to lawbreakers,” she wrote.

81 Illegal Aliens Arrested in Kentucky ICE Raids

A host of federal law enforcement agencies banded together with ICE to carry out deportation raids as part of Operation Take Back America within four days that ended on Friday. The United States Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Kentucky announced the arrest of 81 illegal aliens, 25 of whom now face various federal criminal charges.

Trump Issues First Border Wall Construction Contract of Second Term

The Trump administration awarded a contract for the construction of new border wall segments along the Texas-Mexico border. This is the first such award of the president’s second term.

Trump’s Border Prosecutors Charge 855 with Immigration Law Violations Last Week

President Donald Trump’s border-state prosecutors charged more than 855 illegal aliens and U.S. citizens with violations of immigration laws last week. The federal criminal prosecutions illustrate new consequences for human smuggling, illegally crossing the border, or re-entering after removal.

Navy Deploys Guided-Missile Destroyer to Defend U.S. Southern Border

The United States Navy deployed an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer to support border security operations. A contingent of U.S. Coast Guard law enforcement personnel will augment the ship’s crew.

WATCH: New ‘Bulldozer Trail’ Helps Agents Respond in Unsecured Border Region

A new video from the Center for Immigration Studies shows a newly bulldozed roadway for Border Patrol agents to access an unsecured mountainous region of the U.S.-Mexico border more quickly.

Federal Agents Bust Texas-Based Narcotics Trafficking Ring

A joint federal law enforcement operation conducted in Lubbock, Texas, led to the arrest of 22 suspected members of a narcotics trafficking ring working in West Texas. According to FBI Director Kash Patel, one member of the ring is suspected

40 Tren de Aragua Gang Members Nabbed in Texas Capital City Raid

A law enforcement operation conducted in the Austin metro area resulted in the arrest of more than 40 members and associates of the violent Venezuelan Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang. A police task force comprised of federal, state, and local law enforcement authorities closed in on the suspected gang members Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Trump’s ICE Agents Take More Criminal Aliens Off Streets, Despite Sanctuary City Protections

Despite the lack of cooperation from state and local law enforcement officials, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and officers took hundreds of criminal aliens off the streets of Massachusetts in recent weeks. The latest arrest on Monday involves an Ecuadoran national charged with aggravated rape of a child.

TRUMP EFFECT CONTINUES: March Border Apprehensions Fall to Historic Low Level — Down 95 Percent from Last Year

Trump officials state that operational control of the U.S.-Mexico border is becoming a reality. The statement follows another month of declining apprehensions of illegal border crossers entering the U.S. from Mexico. The apprehensions fell by more than 1,1oo from February’s historic low.

133 Illegal Aliens Busted in New York Deportation Operation

Federal authorities arrested 133 illegal aliens during an enhanced immigration enforcement operation focused on criminal offenders and other immigration violators. The five-day operation in western, central, and northern New York involved federal agents from myriad agencies, including ICE, FBI, DEA, CBP, USCIS, and U. S. Customs and Border Protection.

Migrants Paroled Under Biden-Era CBP One App Ordered to Leave ‘Immediately’

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) ordered migrants who received immigration parole under the Biden-era CBP One app to leave the United States “immediately.” Since its inception in January 2023, more than 936,000 migrants have been granted immigration parole under the app.

Trump Orders Military to Take Control of Public Land Along U.S.-Mexico Border

President Donald Trump ordered the United States Armed Forces to repel the invasion and seal the southern border from unlawful entry. The president said the purpose of the mission is to “maintain the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security of the United States.

TRUMP EFFECT: ICE Touts Highest Worksite Arrests in Agency History

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested more than 1,000 illegal alien workers and have uncovered sufficient evidence of immigration employment violations to justify the proposal of $1 million during the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s administration. Robert Hammer, ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations acting Executive Associate Director, says, “This is the highest rate of arrest in HSI’s history.”

Illegal Alien Arrests at Border Fall to 263 Per Day During Trump’s First Two Months — Down 94 Percent from Last Year

Aggressive enforcement actions along the U.S.-Mexico border led to a nearly 94 percent drop in the apprehension of illegal aliens attempting to enter the United States. The apprehension of migrants by Border Patrol agents fell to approximately 263 per day during the first two months of the Trump administration from more than 4,600 per day during the same period last year.

Trump Defends Use of Presidential Power in TIME ‘100 Days’ Interview

President Donald Trump defended his use of the power that comes with the presidential office, denying that he is “expanding” it while maintaining that he is “using it properly” in an interview on his first 100 days as the 47th president with TIME.

Exclusive: Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent Unleashed Massive ‘Pressure Campaign’ on Cartels in Trump’s First 100 Days

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has unleashed a massive “pressure campaign” on violent cartels in the first 100 days of the Trump administration, with Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent sharing his progress on President Donald Trump’s vision for a “stronger, safer, and more prosperous America” exclusively to Breitbart News.

