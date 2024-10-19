Dingell: Harris Is Similar to Biden on Home Care Issue She Says She’s Different On

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) responded to 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris saying that her home care policy is a difference between her and President Joe Biden by stating that Biden actually has been pushing home care policy for the past four years.

After playing video of Harris saying that her home health care proposal is a policy difference she has with Biden, host Kaitlan Collins asked, “So, she’s noting her work on home health and on prioritizing housing, but when you talk to Michigan voters who are undecided or who don’t know which way to go, is a distinction like that enough for them?”

Dingell answered, “It is for some. I, by the way, have worked with Joe Biden for four years to try to get that home healthcare bill done, and I know it was one of the things he wanted to [get] done. But he has made that commitment. I have talked to her. It is my bill with Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) that we have been trying to — there are a million people right now that are on the home care waiting list. Senior care matters. Somebody should be able to stay in their own home, in the community that they choose. And, by the way, it can save money. So, that’s one issue.”

