Silicon Sickos: AI-Generated Instagram Influencers with Down Syndrome Used to Promote Pornography

A troubling trend has emerged on social media where marketers and scammers are creating AI-generated influencers with Down syndrome to sell pornography on platforms like OnlyFans.

404 Media reports that a disturbing trend has emerged on Instagram involving the use of artificial intelligence to generate accounts that fetishize and monetize fake personas with Down syndrome. These accounts steal content from real human creators and use AI to deepfake their faces, making them appear to have Down syndrome. The AI-modified content is then posted on Instagram, directing viewers to adult content platforms where it can be monetized.

The practice of stealing content and using AI to replace faces with AI-generated ones has rapidly grown into an entire industry. Specialized tools, advertising strategies, and influencers selling courses on creating these fake personas for quick profits through “AI pimping” have emerged. However, the latest trend of catering to specific niches and fetishes by generating accounts of women with disabilities, such as amputated limbs and Down syndrome, has reached a new low.

One of the largest accounts engaging in this practice is “Maria Dopari,” boasting over 148,000 followers on Instagram. The account, along with several others using similar naming conventions and identical videos, focuses on sexualizing the AI-generated personas to promote adult content for monetization. While the face swaps are convincing at first glance, closer inspection reveals the telltale signs of AI image generation, such as an overly smooth appearance and visual errors around the mouth and teeth.

Unlike real influencers with Down syndrome who share motivational or modeling content, these AI-generated accounts are solely focused on adult content. The accounts rarely disclose their AI-generated nature, leading many followers to believe they are interacting with real individuals. This deception extends to the adult content platforms they promote, with only a few providing disclaimers about the use of AI.

The rise of these accounts has raised concerns about the non-consensual fetishization and monetization of individuals with disabilities. Instagram’s lack of moderation for AI-generated content has allowed this exploitative practice to thrive, with the platform enabling the rampant content theft that fuels it.

As the trend continues to grow, it poses a significant challenge for real influencers with Down syndrome who are fighting for awareness and recognition. They now face direct competition from AI-generated accounts that steal and alter their content, potentially leading to increased prejudice and the assumption that all influencers with Down syndrome are engaging in the sale of sexual services.

Read more at 404 Media here.

