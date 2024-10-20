Speaker Johnson: GOP Will Win White House, Senate, House

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the Republicans will win the White House, Senate and House in the upcoming election.

Johnson said, “The headline that I read about the rally in Pennsylvania yesterday was the big question, and it’s the one that Kamala Harris has not been able or willing to answer, and that is, are you better off now than you were under the Trump administration four years ago. No one can answer that question with a yes.”

He added, “I mean, no one, and that’s why Kamala Harris herself avoids the question. Look, I’ve been traveling the country nonstop, Jake. I’ve been in over 230 cities and 40 states right now, and I’m spending these final closing weeks in the swing states, in blue states, and toss-up districts for the House. I’m absolutely convinced there’s an energy out there right now. I’m convinced that we’re going to win the White House, the Senate and the House.:”

He added, “We’re going to have a very aggressive agenda to get the economy going again, to help everyone. Look everywhere I go, Jake — everybody has the same concerns. They’re fed up, and they’re fired up about the cost of living that’s an affordable now, rising crime rates everywhere and, the weakness on the world stage, and the wide open border. They know that Kamala Harris is responsible for those things, and they know that President Trump is offering alternatives.”

