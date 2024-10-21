Van Jones: Dems Sometime Shun Straight White Men, Who Don’t ‘Genuflect’

Ian Hanchett

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” CNN Political Commentator and former Obama Adviser Van Jones stated that “I think if you are a straight white guy and you’re not ashamed of being a straight white guy, you may not be invited to the progressive party, you might be expected to genuflect a little bit before you walk through the door,” and Democrats have to “recognize, you can be pro-woman and also be pro-bro.”

Jones stated, “I do think that there’s something happening for men in general — non-college men, where the Democratic Party doesn’t feel as welcoming, sometimes. I think if you are a straight white guy and you’re not ashamed of being a straight white guy, you may not be invited to the progressive party, you might be expected to genuflect a little bit before you walk through the door, and people don’t like that. And so, I do think that we have to, as a party, recognize, you can be pro-woman and also be pro-bro. Like, some of the best, strongest guys in the world are guys that respect women, that support women. These things shouldn’t be in conflict. And I think Democrats are allowing them to be in conflict.”

He added, “I think you can’t underestimate sexism” as a factor in 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’ gender gap among male voters, “But I think that what I’ve seen Kamala Harris doing over the past week has been great, because she’s actually been leaning forward to, especially African American men and saying, I see you, I care about you, I want you to win, I want you to be successful, I want you to be an owner. I want you to be a head of household. All of those are things that some people in our party are not comfortable with. Kamala Harris is, and I think it’s working with black men.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.