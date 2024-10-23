Hannity on Carville Freakout: ‘Nobody’s Getting Arrested — No Political Opponents Are Going to Be Rounded Up’

Tuesday, during his show’s opening monologue, Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity reacted to multiple claims by Democrat strategist James Carville, who warned of arrests for former President Donald Trump’s political opponents should the former commander-in-chief be reelected.

Hannity dismissed those concerns and vowed to defend anyone arrested if such a thing came to fruition.

“OK, James you said in an interview you like gummies and you took one the night that Joe Biden was debating Donald Trump,” he said. “Maybe, it’s time. You got to chill a little bit. James, if anyone tries to silence you, Rachel Maddow afraid her shows going to be canceled and everything, I will personally stand up for all of you and I will fight for your right to be wrong on the airwaves. I will fight for your freedom of speech. It is not true what is being said. It is fear-mongering at the worst level. The only Democrat that actually got it right was Bill Maher. He was asked, well, if Donald Trump wins, what are you going to do? He goes, I’m going to stay, I’m going to do my show and make jokes about Donald Trump.”

“Nobody’s getting arrested,” Hannity added. “No political opponents are going to be rounded up. Does anyone in the Democratic Party, by the way, have any self-awareness at all? Apparently not, because after lecturing the American, you know, men last week like he did and accusing them of outright sexism, quote, the brothers, quote, Barack Obama he’s just perplexed, he just doesn’t understand how America got so divided. What about all the people who had their homes raided, pre-dawn raids, fake news CNN cameras? All the people associated with Donald Trump, you know, arrested and fingerprinted, mug-shotted? I guess what they’re saying is they don’t want what they did to Republicans done to them and, by the way, it shouldn’t be done to them. It shouldn’t have been done this time.”

