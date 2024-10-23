Harris: We Need a ‘Humane Immigration Policy’ Including a ‘Pathway to Citizenship’

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports” that if elected, she will move forward on a “pathway to citizenship” for immigrants illegally in the country.

Telemundo host Julio Vaqueiro said, “Immigration is really one of the most important issues in this campaign. Former President Trump actually saying it might be more important than the economy. It’s been a real challenge for the Biden presidency. I actually asked her, right now she’s defending the bipartisan bill that includes more resources to secure the border, even shutting down the border and closing loopholes around asylum. Those are policies that President Trump defended when he was the president. So I asked her on immigration has Donald Trump won the argument. This is what she said.”

He asked, “Right now we’re talking about border security and there’s nobody, no Democrat, talking about pathway to citizenship.”

Harris said, “I am. I am talking about it.”

Vaqueiro said, “And benefits that migrants bring to this country.”

Harris said, “Oh, but there’s no question that migrants bring, America is a country that was built in part by immigrants.”

Vaqueiro said, “People are concerned about their TPS. We’re talking about mass deportations.”

Harris said, “I’m not talking about anything –”

Vaqueiro said, “What do you think of mass deportations? What’s your stand there?”

Harris said, “We need smart, humane immigration policy in America that includes a pathway to citizenship, putting more resources at the border in terms of security.”

