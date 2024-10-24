CNN’s Phillip: Harris’ ‘Gouging’ Plan ‘Does Not Address the Actual Price of Groceries’

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” host Abby Phillip said that it’s “pretty clear” that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’ “price gouging” plan “does not address the actual price of groceries at the grocery store.” And responded to entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary comparing the Harris plan to Soviet price controls by stating that he wouldn’t find an argument with her about the plan.

Phillip began the segment by stating that Harris’ opponent, 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, doesn’t really have clear policy details, while people expect extensive detail from Harris and Trump isn’t really talking about policies and Trump gets a pass for saying things other candidates wouldn’t.

Phillip added that Trump is pretty clear on his immigration policies and that could be the one issue where he is really clear.

Later in the segment, O’Leary stated that Harris wants to impose government price controls on grocery stores like the Soviet Union did.

CNN Economics Commentator, Washington Post columnist, and “PBS NewsHour” Special Correspondent Catherine Rampell responded that this “kind of is” what Harris said and added that she agrees with O’Leary’s criticism of Harris’ proposal.

Phillip then stated, “[Y]ou’re not going to find an argument with Catherine about the price gouging plan, or with me, for that matter. It’s pretty clear that the price gouging plan does not address the actual price of groceries at the grocery store.”

Rampell added that Harris has walked the plan back.

