CNN’s Phillip: Harris Getting Nomination Without Primaries ‘Has Absolutely Nothing to Do with the Democratic Process’

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” host Abby Phillip stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris getting the Democratic nomination without having to go through any primaries isn’t undemocratic and “has absolutely nothing to do with the democratic process” because primaries aren’t legally required by the Constitution.

Entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary said that “the Democratic Party has circumvented democracy and chose” with Harris, and did the same with Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Phillip responded that Clinton won a primary.

O’Leary then countered by asking if Harris won a primary.

Phillip responded, “[T]he primary process in this country is not in the Constitution. It’s not in the Constitution. The political parties can choose however they want to choose their nominee, and as long as they meet the legal deadlines in the states where they are on the ballot, they can do it however they want. They can decide in December 2023 to just handpick somebody. They don’t even have to have a primary. It’s just not a thing.”

O’Leary responded that it’s true that they don’t legally have to have a primary, but he wants the president to be someone who wins.

Phillip then stated, “You’re describing something as undemocratic that has absolutely nothing to do with the democratic process –.”

Several other panelists, including O’Leary, then cut in.

