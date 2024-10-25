CNN’s, WaPo’s Rampell: Harris Is Unclear on Why She Changed Her Fracking Stance

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” CNN Economics Commentator, Washington Post columnist, and “PBS NewsHour” Special Correspondent Catherine Rampell stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris is clearly in favor of increasing American oil and gas production, but “you don’t get clear answers from Kamala Harris about why it is her positions changed and what she stands for today.”

While discussing a piece she wrote about a YouGov poll that surveyed people on the agenda of the two presidential candidates without attaching the names of the candidates that found that, generally, the policies of 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris were more popular, Rampell said that Trump gained ground from an earlier version of the poll because he’s started pandering with his tax policies.

Later, she added that fracking is a good example of “people not knowing what her policies are, we’ve been talking about if people like her policies or not, and we haven’t actually talked about what the policies are, which is a microcosm of this whole problem. But one of the things that YouGov polled about was support for increasing domestic oil and gas production, which, actually, both candidates support. They are both vociferously on record supporting that. And most voters think only Trump stands for it. And it’s partly because you don’t get clear answers from Kamala Harris about why it is her positions changed and what she stands for today.”

