Jeh Johnson: She ‘Hasn’t Quite Said This,’ But I Think Harris ‘Will Likely Be Tougher on Border’ than Biden

On Friday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Now,” former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson stated that while “she hasn’t quite said this,” he believes that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris “will likely be tougher on border security than the Biden administration has been. She said as much when she said that she would be in favor of raising the numeric bar for when you lift that executive order that President Biden put in place some months ago.”

Johnson said, “I’ll say this, and she hasn’t quite said this, but I’ll say it myself, Kamala Harris, for most of her public career, has been a law enforcement officer and a prosecutor. I believe that she will likely be tougher on border security than the Biden administration has been. She said as much when she said that she would be in favor of raising the numeric bar for when you lift that executive order that President Biden put in place some months ago. My strong sense is that she will be tough on border security, send the message that there’s a right way and a wrong way to enter this country, while, at the same time, — and I think this is critical — while, at the same time, being fair and humane, consistent with our values toward those who have been in this country for years who’ve tried to live quietly within the law. But I do believe that she will be tough on border security. That’s basically the message she’s been sending. And that will be something of a departure from the current administration.”

