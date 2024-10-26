Maher: Biden-Harris Let Too Many People In, and Letting in Millions Means Some Criminals Get In

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that the Biden-Harris administration “took in too many immigrants.” And acknowledged that when you let large groups of people in, there will be some crime that results, but that’s also true with more normal levels of legal immigration.

While discussing why she’s voting for 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly said, “Number one, what’s happened with illegal immigration: I’m voting for him because I don’t want any more Laken Rileys. I don’t want any more Jocelyn Nungarays, the 12-year-old girl who was killed in Houston by two Venezuelan illegal immigrants who took her to a bridge and murdered her and threw her over the bridge.”

Maher then asked, “And Americans have never done that?”

Kelly responded, “That’s not the point, we have to take the Americans. We don’t have to take it from Venezuelan illegals.”

Maher then stated, “I agree with you. I think we took in too many immigrants. But the idea that you take in immigrants — I would assume you concede we should do that, to a degree, we should take in people from other countries, we take in like a million, legal, every year. Any time you take in a million people, some of them are going to commit crimes, like, of any group.”

