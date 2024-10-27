NBC’s Kornacki: Polls Showing ‘Meaningful Movement’ Towards Trump

NBC national political correspondent Steve Kornacki said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that a series of new polls showed former President Donald Trump ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Kornacki said, “One thing we have noticed in the last couple of days, this is not all of the polls that are out there now, but we have seen a number – four in the last four days – that have shown very small, but in the context of this close race, potentially meaningful movement in Trump’s direction. I don’t want to overstate it, but at the same time, it’s hard to ignore these four. The CNBC poll came out the other day – has Trump ahead by two. The Wall Street Journal poll – Trump ahead by three. These are national numbers. CNN, The New York Times, A tied race, CNN, a tied race. The significance here is broader movement. Again, we’re seeing in Trump’s direction.”

He added, “To put this into some context, here is our current national polling average. Let me call it up on the screen for you right here. Harris continues to lead nationally. We want to stress that. But we’ve been tracking this every week on the air here. A couple of weeks ago, this number was at three for Kamala Harris. Her lead in the poll average now down to 1.2 because of some of the numbers that I just showed you.”

