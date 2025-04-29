Mississippi: Illegal Migrant Sentenced for Raping a Woman

An illegal migrant has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after raping a woman at a restaurant in Madison, Mississippi.

The man, 37-year-old Jose “Rigo” Rigoberto Mejia-Cubias, an El Salvadorian national, was previously deported in 2010 and later entered the United States illegally again. In January of this year, he raped a woman at a local restaurant. Per WLBT3:

According to the Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Jose “Rigo” Rigoberto Mejia-Cubias pleaded guilty to one count of sexual battery in the Madison County Circuit Court on Monday. Around 1 a.m. on January 30, the Madison Police Department responded to a female caller who stated she had been raped at Fernando’s. The caller advised that she had gone to the restaurant the night before and sat at the bar, and indicated her assailant was the bartender who served all of her drinks throughout the night.

The woman said she did not remember everything that happened and woke up on the floor of the bar area around midnight. The owners of Fernando’s assisted the investigation and provided police surveillance footage showing the rape take place on the on the restaurant’s floor. She was unconscious when it happened, according to prosecutors.

Cubias still faces charges for illegal entry into the United States after his initial deportation.

