Nolte: Exclusive — 71% Believe Media Rig Polls to Fit Political Agenda

In an exclusive to Breitbart News, the latest public opinion survey from Rasmussen Reports (a rare reputable pollster) shows Regime Media polls no longer fool anyone.

Now that President Donald Trump has reached 100 days in office and we are more than 18 months away from an election that will expose how good or bad media polling is, the fake media feel comfortable releasing a slew of fake polls looking to undermine Trump.

We’re told he’s sliding, hitting record lows, putting his party in danger for the upcoming midterms. Everyone hates his agenda, everyone hates him, and blah-ditty-blah, blah, blah.

You’d have to be an idiot to still trust legacy media polls. Remember how Hillary had a 98 percent chance of defeating Trump in 2016? Remember how Word Salad Kammy was enjoying her BRAT Summer? Remember Brexit? Remember Governor Stacey Abrams? Remember Kamala Harris surging in Iowa? Every freaken two years, it’s Dewey Defeats Truman around here, and these deliberate lies have nothing to do with honest mistakes. Honest mistakes go both ways, not just one way. This is the media using Hoax Polls to manipulate public opinion and politicians.

Thankfully, the latest polling from Rasmussen shows that much of the country are not idiots. This survey was taken April, 23-24 and 27 of 1,083 likely voters.

When asked straight out if they trust public opinion polls from “TV networks and other major media organizations,” a majority of 51 percent said they do not have very much (34 percent) or any trust (17 percent) in these polls.

Only 43 percent said they have a lot of trust (10 percent) or some (33 percent) trust.

The following number is really something…

When asked how likely it is that pollsters “adjust their results to fit media political narratives,” 71(!) percent said it was very (36 percent) or somewhat (35 percent) likely. Only 19 percent said it was not very likely (15 percent) or not at all likely (4 percent).

A plurality of 48 percent believe (accurately) that “pollsters were deliberately adjusting their numbers to support Kamala Harris.” No shit.

Meanwhile, 35 percent said “pollsters don’t know how to accurately predict elections.”

So you got 35 percent who see Big Media pollsters as incompetent and 48 percent who see Big Media pollsters as corrupt. According to my public school math, that’s 83 percent.

What I most love about the state of media polling is that the only person who counts knows these are Hoax Polls, and that’s President Donald J. Trump. He cannot be hoaxed or bullied from pursuing his agenda.

And that’s what I voted for above all else.

