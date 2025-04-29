Van Jones: Dems Haven’t Figured Out Position Beyond Outrage at Trump, Musk

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” CNN Political Commentator and former Obama Adviser Van Jones said that Democrats have yet to figure out “what’s the proposition? What are Democrats offering besides outrage at Donald Trump and Elon Musk?”

Jones said, “I applaud Gov. Pritzker (D-IL). We do need people to stand up, and we do need people to try to raise the stakes. Most people are sheeple, they’re going to look around and try to figure out what they’re supposed to do. And if everybody is kind of calmly wringing their hands, then most people won’t move. But you need two things: You need a fire alarm and you need a fire station. A fire alarm is somebody that can raise the concern level in an appropriate way.”

He added, “But we also need a fire station. Who’s going to put out this fire? The opposition is important. But what’s the proposition? What are Democrats offering besides outrage at Donald Trump and Elon Musk? That has to be worked out.”

Later, he added that it’ll be up to voters to decide who they want to lead the party and that will take a while and it takes time for parties to sort themselves out after defeats.

