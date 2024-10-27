Sanders: If Trump Wins, Likely Elon Musk Would Be ‘Running the Government’

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that if former President Donald Trump wins the presidential election, billionaire businessman Elon Musk would likely be “running the government.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “I have to ask you about developments related to Elon Musk. The Wall Street Journal reporting this week that Musk a major government contractor and someone that has security clearance that gives him access to highly classified information has been in regular contact with Vladimir Putin for the last two years. My question for you, is it appropriate for Elon Musk to have these secret contracts with Vladimir Putin? What do you think the Biden administration can and should do about it?”

Sanders said, “I don’t think it’s appropriate.”

He added, “Look, Musk is a very smart, aggressive guy. He is the wealthiest person in the world, and what really interests me is – if, God forbid, Trump would win – whether it would be Elon Musk running the government and Trump working for him, or the other way around. But the idea that you have somebody like Musk, who has massive amounts of federal contracts, campaigning hard, putting huge amounts of money into Trump’s campaign. Man, if there’s ever been a conflict of interest, that’s it.”

