Tuberville: Trump Has ‘Good Chance’ to Win New York

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) recounted a conversation he had with former President Donald Trump, the GOP presidential nominee, about Sunday’s rally at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

According to the Alabama Republican, the former president was convinced he had a shot to win deep-blue New York State, which Tuberville said made him believe he had a “good chance.”

“Look at these crowds in New York City tonight — unbelievable,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “You’re going to the MSG rally, right? It’s going to happen today beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern. He’s going right into Democrat strongholds. Do you also predict a win in the House, by the way?”

“I think we got a great chance in the House,” Tuberville said. “I don’t know as much about that as I do the Senate. But I’m looking forward to this rally tonight. I have been to several of them, a bunch of them over the years with President Trump. He told me a year ago, Maria, that — we were playing golf one day. He says: ‘Coach, I’m going to have a great chance to win New York.’ I said: ‘You have lost your mind.’ He goes: ‘You wait and see. We’re going to work New York hard. We’re going to get to people and tell people the truth about what’s happening and we’re going to clean our city and our states up around the country. And New York’s going to be one of them.’ So, hey, he’s giving it a run for it. And I think he’s got a good chance.”

“Wow, that is incredible if he were to take New York,” Bartiromo said. “It sounds like you think we could see a unified government? Do you think you could do a Republican sweep here?”

“Well, I think we could. It’s going to be very close,” Tuberville replied. “Again, I don’t know much about the House. I think the Senate — I think we’re going to get 51 to 54 seats in the Senate, just the work that I have seen over the last four or five months. Ten, of course, President Trump, he’s run a very strong campaign the last three weeks, Maria. We have — he’s got to win. Our country is in such tailspin. And the people that say they might not vote for President Trump is the young people. And they’re voting against their future. I don’t understand that. I have been trying to tell all these young people across the country, your future is at stake. If you don’t elect somebody that believes in the America and believes in the Constitution like President Trump, you’re going to have a tough time in life.”

“So, looking forward to working — working hopefully with a lot of these young kids, getting them vote for President Trump,” he added.

