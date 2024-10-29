MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Announces She Is Ending Her Show

Veteran NBC journalist Andrea Mitchell announced Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that she would take on a different role after the presidential election.

Mitchell said, “Now a personal note. In my heart and soul, I’m first and foremost a reporter and story teller. It’s what i started doing when I was chosen back in the sixth grade to write a weekly column about my activities in my elementary school for my hometown paper in New Rochelle, New York. Those are the roots to me growing into an NBC news correspondent. That’s why when we launched this program in 2008 now the longest running daytime program on MSNBC we called it “Andrea Mitchell Reports.” Our hour has been driven by my reporting on politics and foreign policy, as well as reporting of the best correspondence in the field. And after 16 years of being in the anchor chair every day, I want time to do more of what I love the most, more connecting, listening, reporting in the field. Especially as whoever is elected next week is going to undertake the monumental task of handling two foreign wars and the political divisions here at home.”

She added, “So, sometime after the inaugural next January, I’ve asked nbc and MSNBC for the opportunity to continue covering those stories but from a different vantage point, still with NBC News and MSNBC as Washington chief foreign affairs correspondent but not on a schedule of a daily show. From primaries, debates and elections here at home to breaking news around the globe, my goal will continue as it always has been to bring you our viewers the major newsmakers shaping our world and country right here on MSNBC.”

