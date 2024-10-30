Dem Rep. Frost: Biden Called Trump Supporters Garbage Because He Was ‘Very Angry’

Representative Maxwell Frost (D-FL) claimed Wednesday during an appearance on “CNN News Central” that President Joe Biden misspoke when he called supporters of former President Donald Trump garbage because he was “very angry.”

Co-host Brianna Keilar said, “The Harris campaign, needing to refocus the narrative today after President Biden appeared to refer to supporters of Donald Trump as garbage. A remark, he later tried to clarify saying that he was referring only to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.”

She asked, “The White House is sort of saying this was about him saying supporter’s, apostrophe s. I just wonder if when you’re debating the existence of an apostrophe if you’ve lost the argument here?”

Frost said, “The comments that we heard at that rally were completely disgusting about Puerto Rican Americans. I was very angry about it and I think the president was very angry about it, thinking about and talking about it. I think he misspoke.”

He added, “He’s someone who loves every American I think he misspoke because he was angry thinking about the bigotry we heard at Madison Square Garden. Honestly, I think that’s it.”

Keilar said, “You think he misspoke. Do you do you think that there actually is an apostrophe s, that he was talking about Hinchcliffe?”

Frost said, “The president was talking about that guy specifically, but also just everything said from that stage at that rally.”

