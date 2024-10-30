Harris: Trump’s Trans Inmates Ads Have ‘Misinformation’ and Only ‘Relate to Two People’ and He Has the Same Policies

On Tuesday’s broadcast of New York’s Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club,” 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris stated that the ads run by her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump about her views on taxpayer-funded sex change surgeries for inmates “relate to two people,” and he’s hitting her with “a bunch of disinformation and misinformation on this. And he’s living in a glass house, because the policies he’s speaking about in terms of those surgeries were also his policies.”

Co-host Charlamagne Tha God asked, “[T]he reason I’m stressing that I’m voting for you on November 5 is because Trump has been running these ads with myself and Envy in them, these anti-trans ads, without our permission. How do we combat that?”

Co-host DJ Envy then asked, “Can we?”

Harris responded, “Well, yes. Look, truth is always going to prevail over the misinformation and the lies. But it takes work, right? And so, having this conversation right now so all your listeners know. But there is a lot of misinformation and disinformation, because they don’t actually want to talk about the truth, because their truth is a failing truth. And so, yeah, we’ve got to keep reminding folks of the reality, which is I am blessed and honored to have your support and the support of so many communities and individuals who are — their names are known and some names your listeners may not know, but they are leaders in their community.”

Envy then followed up, “I wanted to ask about those trans ads. In the ads, he’s saying that Kamala Harris wants to spend taxpayers’ money for sex changes in jails. He’s spent millions and millions of dollars on — like Charlamagne said, having him and myself in that. How do you answer that, for people that don’t know, and what is the real news when it comes to that?”

Harris answered, “Well, first of all, to your point, he has spent tens of millions of dollars trying to hit me with a bunch of disinformation and misinformation on this. And he’s living in a glass house, because the policies he’s speaking about in terms of those surgeries were also his policies. And the reality of it is that, also, those ads relate to two people, versus the fact that he wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, which would impact 45 million people, he wants to get rid of our $35-a-month cap on insulin, … he wants to take away health care through Medicare, and he wants to distract from the fact that he actually — not only does he have a plan on this, versus no plan on anything else, but his plan is to get rid of healthcare coverage for the most needy.”

