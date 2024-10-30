Kellyanne Conway: Biden’s Garbage Remark a ‘Reflection of What Harris Believes’

Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway said Wednesday on “The Faulkner Focus” that President Joe Biden calling supporters of former President Donald Trump garbage was a “reflection” of what Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris also believes.

Host Harris Faulkner said, “What do you think of the cleanup up of this? How is it going?”

Conway said, “It’s not going well at all. This is not a distraction for Harris. It’s a reflection of what she believes too. She’s been peddling a lot of vitriol and hate for years. It’s not as if she and Hillary and the Obamas aren’t out there routinely and now with a certain fever pitch, Harris attacking people because of their political opinions. This started with Senator Obama when he ran in 2008. People were clinging to their guns and their God and their Bibles and their religion.”

She added, “And they say it with this seethingly dripping sarcastic/elitist cast to it. And stop insulting those of us who just called garbage by saying that we don’t know where to put the apostrophe. And so look, Harris can’t use Biden as an excuse that without Biden, there would be no vice president Harris. And she spent 30 minutes last night on the ellipse saying Donald Trump’s name 24 times. If you want to be President Harris Kamala Harris, tell us what your vision is. Make us feel uplifted and optimistic that you have your study and you’re ready you have what it takes to make us feel like everyday life is more affordable and secure.”

