Christine Todd Whitman: I Want to Smack Trump ‘Across The Face’

Former Governor Christine Todd Whitman (R-NJ) said Thursday on CNN’s “New Central” that she wants to “smack” former President Donald Trump across the face.

Whitman said, “Well, frankly, that comment of his, ‘whether they like it or not,’ is just infuriating! And I think there are a lot of women who are still somewhat hesitant. Those women who are on the fence to whom that will be extremely offensive, and it will sway the vote. ”

She added, “And I don’t know why we’re still talking about the trash thing of the fact that Joe Biden mentioned that when Donald Trump has been denigrating people, men, women, minorities. They’re calling them trash, calling them vermin, you know, poisoning our blood. We have to stop talking about the things he’s talking about and say, look at the things that he’s done and how his language is affecting the way we look at this election, the undermining of the public’s confidence in the electoral system. It’s all part of this package. And I do agree that his base loves this, but there are still amazing to me number of people who haven’t quite made up their mind. And it’s comments like he’s going to take care of women whether they like it or not. That just makes you clench your fists. It makes me clench my fist. I want to smack him across the face. He’s not taking care of me or my body.”

