Mark Cuban: You Never See Trump ‘Around Strong, Intelligent Women’

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban claimed Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that you never see former President Donald Trump around “strong, intelligent women.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked, “Well Mark let me ask you because you were a Nikki Haley supporter like I was in the primary but now you’re supporting Kamala Harris. It turns out Donald Trump is not even asking Nikki Haley for her help to try to reach her voters. What do you make of that, and do you think having people like Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger and other Republicans with Kamala Harris is going to put her over the edge with these Nikki Haley supporters?”

Cuban said, “Yes it will put her ovwer the edge with Nikki Haley supporters. Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever. It’s just that simple. They’re intimidating to him. He doesn’t like to be challenged by them and, you know, Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women. I mean, he just can’t have her around. It wouldn’t work.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “I think Stormy is intelligent. I don’t think that’s 100%. She’s very smart.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “I think he means onstage.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN