Dem Rep. Kildee: ‘Troubling’ Jobs Report Shows We Should ‘Stick with’ Biden-Harris, Can’t Elect Trump, ‘Especially Now’

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) stated that the October jobs report is “troubling” but “it makes the point, do we want to stick with the administration that has been growing jobs for the last four years, or do we want to go back to the job losses?” And “We can’t go back to that, especially now.”

Co-host Brianna Keilar said, “Congressman, yes, strikes, hurricanes, but this is a curveball. This jobs report is not good.”

Kildee responded, “Yeah, obviously, we’d like to see more robust job growth, but I think it makes the point, do we want to stick with the administration that has been growing jobs for the last four years, or do we want to go back to the job losses? Right here in my home communities of mid-Michigan, we lost jobs under Donald Trump. Even this month, we’re gaining jobs right here. It’s a troubling report, but it really begs the question, do we want to stay on the path that has created record job growth and maintain low unemployment? Or do we want to go to the chaos of Donald Trump and all that that means? He lost — we lost jobs when he was president. We can’t go back to that, especially now.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett