Diddy Court Witness Burgess Saw 8 Sex Tapes Including Two Celebrity Minors

Grand Jury Witness Courtney Burgess said Thursday on NewsNation’s “Banfield” that he testified in the Sean “Diddy” Combs’ case that he saw eight sex tapes that included two male minors.

Host Ashleigh Banfield asked, “Out of those 8 videos, 8 celebrities, 6 men and 2 women, how many of those eight celebrities we’re close to being underage or potentially underage?”

Burgess said, “Two, two males.”

Banfield asked, “Of those eight celebrities how many of them were intoxicated or under the influence of drugs?”

Attorney Ariel Mitchell said, “This is going to be all speculation. I just want to preface it by he wouldn’t know if they were.”

Banfield said, “Appeared, let me rephrase it. Out of the 8 celebrities who were recorded having intimate relations with Sean Combs, how many of them appear to be either inebriated or intoxicated or under the influence?”

Burgess said, “All of them, all of them.”

Banfield asked, “Out of those 8, how many appear to be potentially victimized? How might have been victimizing?”

Burgess said, “I think all, to be honest, all.”

Banfield asked, “We’re victims?”

Burgess said, “They were victims.”

Banfield said, “Meaning this was happening to them and they were inebriated?”

Burgess said, “Right.”

Banfield asked, “And of those 8, how many seems to be potentially minors?”

Burgess said, “Two to three, possibly three.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN