Dingell on Harris Promising to Turn Page as VP: I Think ‘Loyalty Matters’, She Gets Issues

During an interview with the Fox News Channel aired on Friday’s “Special Report,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) responded to a question on how 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris talks about turning the page when she is the sitting Vice President and President Joe Biden polls poorly on the economy by stating that “she understands the issues.” And “I’m one of those old-fashioned people that thinks loyalty matters. So, she’s got to be respectful, talk more about what her economic plans are.”

Host Bret Baier asked, [relevant exchange begins around 1:45] “How do you talk about the turn the page thing with the sitting Vice President, who’s the Vice President of the President who has low approval ratings when it comes to the economy?”

Dingell responded, “Look, I know that she understands the issues. It’s very — loyalty, I’m one of those old-fashioned people that thinks loyalty matters. So, she’s got to be respectful, talk more about what her economic plans are. I’ve said to them, I said a month ago, union halls don’t know who she is. They’ve got to know that she’s going to go in and fight for them. They know who Donald Trump is.”

