Pelosi: Trump ‘Can’t Last as President for Four Years with His Brain Deteriorating at the Rate it Is’

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) claimed Sunday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that former President Donald Trump could not “last as president for four years with his brain deteriorating at the rate it is.”

Pelosi said, “Good morning and wonderful to be with you again on this weekend before the election. I think what the ex-president just said with the further indication of his cognitive degeneration. You saw recently how he was talking about whether he chose electrocution or being eaten by sharks something is very wrong there and indicative also diminishing the power of the press, which is the guardian of our freedom in the country. So I think people might think about voting for him and have to know that he can’t last as president for four years with his brain deteriorating at the rate it is and it is clearly evident. And they may be voting for JD vance, which would be a horrible thing for our country.”

She added, “You are right our family has experienced violence. Where is Nancy? Coming into our house and violating the sanctity of my home and husband looking for me echoing what was said on January 6 in the Capital. Where is Nancy? He was coming up the punishment for what I had said about Donald Trump.”

