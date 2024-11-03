Tim Scott: ‘It Is Going to Be a Very, Very Good Day for Donald Trump on Tuesday’

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump will have a very good election day.

Host Dana Bash said, “You are trying to turn out black and local voters, among others. Polls we’ve seen in the last 24 hours show evidence that late deciders are breaking for Kamala Harris. Do you think Trump’s closing days his rhetoric are hurting those voters?”

Scott said, “I will just tell you the voters I sat down with in Detroit, Michigan on Tuesday, Ohio on Wednesday and Philly on Thursday African-American, Hispanics, Jewish voters all seem to have momentum behind Donald Trump. It is going to be a very, very good day for Donald Trump on Tuesday.”

He added, “The voters are listening to our closing arguments on the border. They are listening on crime. They are really excited about school choices. We did a school choice event in Philly. We had a very strong cross-section of the voters voters from Philadelphia showing up and talk about the really important issue of making sure that their kids have a better chance for success by giving the parents choice in education. So issues that we are focusing on these last 48 hours are issue that the voters say are on top of their mind.”

