Van Jones: I’m ‘Nervous and Worried’ About Kamala Harris’ Chances in Pennsylvania

CNN contributor and former Obama adviser Van Jones said Monday on CNN’s “Countdown to Election Day” that he is “nervous and worried” about Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris’ chances in Pennsylvania.

Host Kate Bolduan asked, “Lets focus on Pennsylvania. Kamala Harris is hitting five cities ending with a rally in Philadelphia today. When it comes to Pennsylvania, what has you feeling good about Pennsylvania and what is making you nervous about Pennsylvania?”

Jones said, “I am nervous all the time. I’m do not feel good about nothing and I’m not going to feel good about nothing until it is over. I am worried. Philadelphia is where we’ve got a big margin and overall, still it has been trending down, not in terms of going to the Republicans but people just not getting out to vote. You have people out there like Paster Carl Day who has a bunch of young men knocking on doors trying to get people to come out. It’s a bigger, tougher fight in Philly to get that vote count up then it has been in the past and that had me worried. The other thing that has me worried is the Jewish vote in the suburban areas, Biden won the Jewish vote by 70%. It was 70-30 last time. Some polls show Kamala Harris at 50-50. That is 70,000 votes we bled away. That is the margin for victory.”

Jones added, “This is door to door, bruised knuckles, tired legs, lots of coffee and I’m nervous and worried and I’m not going to be any way until this thing is called.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN