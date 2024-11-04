Whoopi Goldberg to Liz Cheney: You Would ‘Be a Great’ AG, Leading FBI, CIA for Kamala Harris

On Monday, ABC’s “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg told former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) that she would make a “great” attorney general should Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris win the presidential election on Tuesday.

Goldberg said, “And so, I have a question. Are you also a lawyer?”

Cheney said, “I am.”

Goldberg said, “So, you could conceivably be a great AG. And I say this because your moral core is magnificent. And I know you probably don’t want to think about it, but I just feel like I would feel a lot better with you leading the FBI, the CIA, the NBC, MS just everybody. That’s just me. So I just saying should it be floated, please think about it.”

Cheney said, “We have to get Vice President Kamala Harris elected first.”

Goldberg said, “I’m putting it into the universe because that is how we do things.”

