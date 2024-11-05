CBS’s Brennan: Voters Inaccurately Blamed Biden for Spike in Rent Prices

During CBS’s coverage of Tuesday’s election, CBS “Face the Nation” host and CBS Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Margaret Brennan said that voters in battleground states inaccurately blamed President Joe Biden for rent spiking since he took office because “The cost of your rent is affected by a number of different factors, but people blame the boss.” And noted the increase in grocery prices, but said that “We are on the back end of a pandemic that completely upended the supply chains of a global economy.”

After CBS projected that then-2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump would win Georgia, Brennan said that the result perhaps shouldn’t have been a surprise due to polling data showing that voters in Georgia were dissatisfied with the economy in polling and she said, “[P]eople, often, when they’re asked about the state of the economy, that’s what they think of, is what am I paying at the grocery store?”

Later, she added, “You look at this, since Biden took office, rents in the battleground states are up 20%. That’s not because Joe Biden was elected. The cost of your rent is affected by a number of different factors, but people blame the boss. The grocery inflation, 22%. We are on the back end of a pandemic that completely upended the supply chains of a global economy.”

