Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair: Harris Winning Gives Ceasefire Supporters ‘Fertile Ground to Organize’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said that while she isn’t promising anything, if 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris is elected, they can “build sustained power” for people who want an Israel-Hamas ceasefire and “we can build a coalition, and we can actually have fertile ground to organize for peace.”

Jayapal said, “I’ve been one of the earliest and loudest proponents of a ceasefire and changing our U.S. policy towards Israel, and I am out there doing everything I can to get Kamala Harris elected. And I think people have a lot of pain, legitimate pain from digging out — literally digging out family members from rubble and losing dozens of people in these horrific war — this horrific war in Gaza, in Lebanon, in the West Bank. But I will say that people are listening to the argument of how we build sustained power for Arab…American and Muslim American and pro-peace voters. How do we do that? Under Donald Trump, we will not be able to do that at all. This is the guy that actually empowered Netanyahu, in so many ways, has told him to finish the job, and will be a blank check for Netanyahu to do whatever he wants. Under Kamala Harris, we will have to work hard, I’m not promising anything, but we will have to work hard, we can build a coalition, and we can actually have fertile ground to organize for peace. It is so important to let people know that.”

