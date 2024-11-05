McCarthy: ‘There Is Not an Undecided Voter in America — That’s a Myth’

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “America’s Newsroom,” former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was dismissive of polling and the presence of undecided voters in the Election Day electorate.

The former California lawmaker was also bullish on the GOP’s standing heading into election night.

“I learned that pollings are never right,” he said. “When election comes, you learn what was wrong in the polling. Like, if we were looking here four years ago — the generic ballot was plus 6 for the Democrats. Today, it’s only 0.4 for Republicans, which makes the environment better. But you also said Biden would win Wisconsin by six points. They got Trump off by four points. He only won Wisconsin, Biden, by 20,000 votes. There is an undercount somewhere. You don’t know where the undercount is yet. That’s the interesting part. Nate Cohen writes that white Republicans are 16% less likely to answer the phones and the polls. Is that the case?”

“The election will determine that, and then we’ll look back and say, ‘This was wrong about the polls and we rely too much on the polls,'” McCarthy continued. “I look at where the ground is and I look where the environment is. You can have a great candidate, but timing is everything. I go back to the Gallup Poll asking: ‘Do you identify with Republican or Democrat?’ For the first time in history, Republicans won that 48 to 45. The generic ballot is better for us. So, the climate is better. It’s whether who gets the low-propensity voters out. There is not an undecided voter in America. That’s a myth.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor