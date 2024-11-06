ABC’s Hostin: Trump Victory ‘Referendum of Cultural Resentment in This Country’

ABC News legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump’s presidential election victory was a “referendum of cultural resentment.”

Hostin said, “I’m profoundly disturbed. I think if you look at The New York Times this morning, the headline was ‘America Makes a Perilous Choice.’ I think that in 2016, we didn’t know what we would get from a Trump administration. But we know now, and we know now that he will have almost unfettered power. And so I worry not about myself, actually, I don’t worry about my station in life. I worry about the working class. I worry about my mother, a retired teacher. I worry about our elderly and their Social Security and their Medicare. I worry about my children’s future, especially my daughter, who now has less rights than I have. And I remember my father telling me many, many years ago that I was the first person in his family to enjoy full civil rights. And now I have less civil rights than I had when he told me that.”

She continued, “So, again, I’m profoundly disturbed that the 14th Amendment of the Constitution did not prevent someone who participated in an insurrection from becoming president of the United States. I think that going forward, the ‘convicted felon’ box on employment applications better be taken off because if you can be the president of the United States then you should not be prevented from employment in this country. Because I remember applying for my jobs as a federal prosecutor, and there was a box for convicted felons. And so that box better be taken off. And I think our health care system is now at risk.”

Hostin said, “Yeah, economists have made clear that he’s going to increase the debt by $7.75 trillion. I’m worried about mass deportation and internment camps. And I’m also worried about Elon Musk warning Americans to prepare for “temporary hardship.” I’m surprised at the result, but I’m not surprised. As a woman of color, I was so hopeful that a mixed race woman married to a Jewish guy could be elected president of this country. And I think that it had nothing to do with policy. I think this was a referendum of cultural resentment in this country.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN