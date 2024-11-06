Behar: Don’t Let Fox News, Newsmax ‘Off the Hook’ for Spreading ‘Fake News’ to Help Trump

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that Fox News and Newsmax should not be let off the hook for spreading “fake news” that helped Donald Trump get re-elected as president of the United States.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “He is a politician that is twice impeached. How is it that we have normalized someone who tried to start an insurrection, who is an election denier, who is a convicted felon, who is twice impeached, who has filed for bankruptcy six times?”

Behar said, “And can we not let Fox News off the hook, please and Newsmax, and all the fake news that’s been going out there.”

She added, “You know, one of the things that we need to do, and it’s not to abolish the Department of Education, as a former teacher, believe me, this is, he’s talking about doing that. In Finland, kids in nursery school are learning to discern between fake news and real news. They should be teaching that in this country. Teach children tolerance. Teach them to think critically.”

