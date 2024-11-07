Clyburn: Trump Got Credit for ‘A Lot of Things’ that ‘Really Belong to Joe Biden’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) argued that one problem Democrats had in the 2024 campaign is “a lot of things that people attributed to Donald Trump really belong to Joe Biden. And I don’t think we did a good enough job of delineating that for the voting public,” but they will do so in the event that Democrats are the minority party in the House.

Clyburn said that if Democrats are in the minority in the House and Trump’s “agenda is anything akin to what his campaign was all about, we are going to be very active — not just as loyal opposition — but we will be laying out alternatives to his proposals, and really rallying the country around those alternatives. It’s one thing just to be against something, but it’s something else, again, to be able to offer an alternative. And that’s what we are going to do. We are going to be there, if we are in the minority, offering alternatives to whatever he brings forth in order to educate the American people on exactly what the Democratic agenda is. Part of the difficulty we had in this campaign [is] that a lot of things that people attributed to Donald Trump really belong to Joe Biden. And I don’t think we did a good enough job of delineating that for the voting public, but we will.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett