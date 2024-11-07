Dem Rep. Meeks: Voters Looked at ‘Short-term Situation’ and Not ‘Long-Term’, Trump Inherited a Good Economy

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) stated that voters “were looking at the short-term situation of their immediate lives and not looking at the long-term ramifications of what a second Trump administration would do, particularly for them,” and inflation was caused by the pandemic “after Barack Obama gave Donald Trump a good economy.” And “the next president will be inheriting a good economy.”

Meeks said, “I think this is what’s happened: When you talk about it — Bill Clinton talked about, it’s the economy, stupid. What we’re talking about here is, as a result of the pandemic, that took place all over the world, we had high inflation. We had a situation where things became more expensive. This was something that took place as a result of the pandemic, after Barack Obama gave Donald Trump a good economy. And so, now things are coming down. But people still feel that the cost of rent and the cost of housing and to get goods are too expensive. And I think that the vice president did talk about that and we did start to move and we’re at a point now, most economists will say, and they said, whoever became the next president will be inheriting a good economy. That economy was created. So, I think that the focus was that the people were looking at the short-term situation of their immediate lives and not looking at the long-term ramifications of what a second Trump administration would do, particularly for them, because we know that, if Trump is like the first administration — his first administration, it’s all about Donald Trump, and not about anyone else. He enriched himself and our national security becomes at stake.”

Meeks added that his lesson from the election is that Democrats need to ensure people know what they’re doing and have done.

