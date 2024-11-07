MSNBC’s Reid Scolds Male Latino Trump Voters: ‘You Own Everything That Happens to Your Mixed-Status Families’

MSNBC’s Joy Reid said Thursday on her show “The ReidOut” that Latino men who voted for President-Elect Donald Trump in Tuesday’s election will own whatever happens to any of their undocumented relatives living in the United States.

Reid said, “While 91% of Black women voted for Kamala Harris, 53% of White women overall voted for Trump despite the open disrespect and demonization hurled by JD Vance and the Supreme Court stripping women’s bodily autonomy, courtesy of Donald Trump.”

She continued, “Also, Latino men, who, despite the utter disrespect shown by Trump and his promise to deport some of your mixed-status families, most of them voted in a 55% majority to make the deportations happen. Y’all voted with Stephen Miller and David Duke and against your own sisters, who chose Kamala Harris with 60% of their votes. So, you own everything that happens to your mixed-status families and to your wives, sisters, and abuelas from here on in.”

Reid added, “Donald Trump’s spokesperson has confirmed that, upon taking office at noon on January 20, 2025, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, he will begin the mass deportation of up to 11 million immigrants who are living and working in America.”

