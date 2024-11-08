Harris Surrogate: Dems ‘Condemn You’ for Opposing ‘Very Lax Immigration Policies’ That Aren’t Fair to Legal Immigrants

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Harris-Walz Campaign Surrogate Lindy Li stated that “I don’t want millions of people pouring through our country through the southern border willy-nilly. My family and I came the right way.” And “it’s not fair for people to just jump the line because they want to.” But in the Democratic Party, “people will condemn you if you do not support very lax immigration policies.”

Li said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:20] “I’m going to say one thing, and I think I might — it’s kind of verboten in my party, there are a lot of things you can’t say as a Democrat, right? You’re going to get canceled. But I just want to say, I’m a naturalized American. I’m very proud and thankful to be in this country. Being American is the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me. And I don’t want millions of people pouring through our country through the southern border willy-nilly. My family and I came the right way. We came from England, we filed an application, and we waited. And we brought valuable skills. My family has created hundreds of jobs — American jobs. So, it’s not fair for people to just jump the line because they want to. We need an orderly process. And, unfortunately, in the Democratic Party, we are — right now, it’s almost — people will condemn you if you do not support very lax immigration policies.”

