MSNBC’s Reid: Trump Will Deport Legal Immigrants, ‘If You’re Brown, You Might Not Stick Around’

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Friday on her show “The ReidOut” that President-elect Donald Trump will deport legal immigrants if they are “brown.”

Reid said, “They have now gotten people of color to fight each other and not pay attention to each other and create a hate among groups of color so that when they do start hurting people and taking people out and putting people in camps. Now we have a Hutu Tutsi world where people don’t care. When they start hurting undocumented people, the other people in the country including other people of color won’t care.”

Commentator David Cay Johnston said, “That’s going to come true. There will be American citizens who will end up being deported because they’re not going to do this with precision. They’re going to do it. That’s right – meat ax approach.”

Reid said, “With the meat ax approach and also with de-naturalization. Meaning don’t think because you have a green card and came through the right way. If you’re brown, you may not stick around. I don’t think they care whether you have a green card or not. They’re pulling people out and taking people out of this country, whether they like it or not.”

