Brazile: Dems Need ‘Introspection,’ We Can’t ‘Pretend’ Trump Won Because He’s ‘a Better Liar’

Democratic strategist Donna Brazile said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that her party can no longer pretend President-elect Donald Trump won because he is a “better liar.”

Brazile said, “The truth is we should put it all on a table and have a great introspection as to what happened, what happened in New Jersey when Chris and I were sitting there on election night, and I’m looking at Chris like, Hey, what’s going on? What was going on in Minnesota? What was going on, of course, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island?”

She continued, “Trump improved not just his numbers in the battleground, which we were talking about on election night, three to four points. He also improved in inner cities, improve in outer suburbs. So it looks like Trump ran the 50-state strategy that the Democrats used to talk about. So we can talk about message and we can talk about the map. We can also talk about just, was 107 days enough?”

Brazile added, “All of this should be on the table. We’re going to have a lot of introspection. I want to say this – look, the Democratic Party, I was there eight years ago when Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton. And we looked at ourselves and said, what the hell! We tried to stitch together the blue wall with Elmer’s glue. We needed duct tape and a lot more. We’ve got to do a better job of reaching the voters where they are and not try to make pretend that this was won simply because Donald Trump is a better liar.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN